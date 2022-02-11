FM, CJCSC discuss national security matters

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza met here Friday and discussed matters pertaining to national security

In a meeting held here at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the issues related to regional situation also came under discussion.