FM, CJCSC Discuss National Security Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 04:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza met here Friday and discussed matters pertaining to national security.

In a meeting held here at the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the issues related to regional situation also came under discussion.

