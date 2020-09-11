UrduPoint.com
FM Concludes Moscow Visit On High Note

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

FM concludes Moscow visit on high note

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi concluded his two-day visit to Russian capital Moscow, where he effectively presented the country's stance at the meeting of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Minister's address at the forum - the second most important level after the SCO's head of States and government platform, received much appreciation for its positive and inclusive approach towards member countries.

He presented Pakistan's proposals at the SCO forum on issues including regional connectivity, poverty elimination and overcoming challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi held meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov besides attending a banquet hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

He also held sideline meetings with the foreign ministers of China, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

During bilateral meetings, Qureshi apprised the dignitaries of ongoing atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistan's efforts to highlight the issue at international fora.

Qureshi interacted with local media and gave views on issues of regional and international importance.

On departure, Pakistan's ambassador to Russian Shafqat Ali Khan and senior officials of Russian Foreign Ministry saw off FM Qureshi at Domodedovo Airport, Moscow.

