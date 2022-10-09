UrduPoint.com

FM Concludes Official Visit To Germany; Leads Delegation Level Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :On the invitation of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had undertaken an official visit to Germany on October 6-7.

During his stay in Berlin, the Foreign Minister held delegation-level talks with his German counterpart and the two leaders reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of common interest.

"Underscoring the high importance, Pakistan attaches its longstanding ties of amity and cooperation with Germany, the Foreign Minister reaffirmed. He expressed keen desire to further strengthen the multifaceted bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, education and energy, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

Thanking Germany for its substantial support to flood relief efforts, the Foreign Minister said that the cataclysmic devastation caused by the flash floods in Pakistan had underlined the need for working together to address common challenges such as climate change and food security.

The delegation talks were followed by a joint press briefing that covered a whole range of issues from bilateral cooperation to regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir and Afghanistan. Germany also announced additional 10 million for flood relief assistance.

The Foreign Minister also met President of the Upper House of German parliament, Bodo Ramelow.

They discussed ways to enhance parliamentary exchanges, deliver assistance to flood affectees in Pakistan, the situation in Afghanistan and Germany's continued support for Pakistan's GSP Plus status.

The Foreign Minister also highlighted the potential for using digital technologies to showcase Pakistan's tourism sites and rich cultural heritage while inaugurating a "Digital Tourism Corner" at the Pakistan Embassy in Berlin.

