ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist incident in Chaman, saying enemy once again had attempted to disrupt the law and order of Balochistan.

Qureshi said every effort would be made to eradicate militancy from the country.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in Chaman's Mall road area this morning, killing five and injuring several others.

The foreign minister prayed for departed souls to rest in peace, for solace of bereaved families and for the early recovery of injured.

\932