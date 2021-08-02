FM condemns Indian response over KPL, calls upon ICC to take notice

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday, condemning Indian negative attitude over Kashmir Premier League (KPL), called upon the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take notice of the Indian response.

Talking to media in the Parliament House, the foreign minister said the KPL like events promoted the normal activity and sports should not be politicized.

The people were eagerly waiting for the start of much exciting cricket event - KPL, a press release quoted him as saying.

"The Kashmiri player whether belonged to Azad Kashmir or IIOJK, should be encouraged to excel," Qureshi said calling upon the Indian government to conduct the same event in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He further said Indian response to the KPL was not endorsed as it was coercing the aspiring cricketers to quit with threats of refusal of grant of visas.

The foreign minister said the KPL event must be streamed on television screens in Srinagar.