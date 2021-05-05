FM condoles death of APHC senior leader

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday expressed his condolence on the sad demise of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai

The minister, in his condolence message, said, "I am deeply saddened on the demise of senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Ashraf Sehrai in Indian custody today. My thoughts and prayers are with late Ashraf Sehrai's family. I also convey my deepest condolences to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri people." Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated that the government and the people of Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in their rightful struggle till the realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, a press release said.

Ashraf Sehrai made a significant contribution to the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination and suffered lifelong persecution at the hands of India. Sehrai braved his son Junaid Sehrai's extrajudicial martyrdom last year with exemplary fortitude.

Despite his personal loss, late Sehrai continued his struggle against India's oppression and illegal occupation.