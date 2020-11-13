FM condoles death of CJ PHC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Friday condoled demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Sathi, who died of coronavirus.

In a condolence message , the foreign minister said that he was much grieved over the demise of Justice Sathi.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.