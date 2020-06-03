FM condoles death of ex MNA, Saraiki scholar

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled death of Ex MNA, Sheikh Tahir Rasheed and Saraiki scholar, Prof Shaukat Mughal here on Wednesday In a condolence message, he stated that passing away of Sheikh Tahir Rasheed and Saraiki scholar,Prof Shaukat Mughal, was a great loss for the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, condoled death of Ex MNA, Sheikh Tahir Rasheed and Saraiki scholar, Prof Shaukat Mughal here on Wednesday In a condolence message, he stated that passing away of Sheikh Tahir Rasheed and Saraiki scholar,Prof Shaukat Mughal, was a great loss for the region.

He said the services render by both of them for people of the region would be remembered for long.

Mr Qureshi expressed his heart felt feelings to bereaved families and prayed for their forgiveness.