MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi condoled the demise of late broadcaster Shamsher Haider Hashmi's wife.

He visited the family of Hashmi and offered Fateha for the departed soul. The foreign minister prayed for high pedestal of Mrs Hashmi in Jannah.

Mohsin Raza Hashmi, Tanvir Hashmi, Nizam Hashmi and others were present on this occasion, said a news release issued by Babul Quraish here on Monday evening.