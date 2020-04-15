FM condoles death of senior journalist Shahid ur Rehman

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Shahid ur Rehman

He prayed for the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said the services of late Shahid ur Rehman in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time.