FM Condoles Demise Of Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 09:45 PM

FM condoles demise of Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of a senior politician from Balochistan Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of a senior politician from Balochistan Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family.

>