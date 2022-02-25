FM condoles demise of Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of a senior politician from Balochistan Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch.

The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family.