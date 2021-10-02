FM condoles demise of Umer Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of famous actor and comedian Umer Sharif.

In a condolence message, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Umer Sharif throughout his life spread happiness and smiles on faces of millions of people.

The artistic services of Umer Sharif would be remembered for a long time to come, he added.