UrduPoint.com

FM Condoles Former Pope Benedict's Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2022 | 08:30 PM

FM condoles former Pope Benedict's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former Pope Benedict XVI.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister shared the grief of Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world.

"We are saddened to learn about the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI. May he Rest In Peace. We join our Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world in prayers for His Holiness at this time of mourning," he posted a tweet.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Twitter May Christian

Recent Stories

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential co ..

Utility Stores Corporation to provide essential commodities on subsidized rates

51 minutes ago
 Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

Police hold flag march in Rawalpindi

51 minutes ago
 Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers ..

Ankara Proposes Turkish, Syrian Foreign Ministers Meeting in January - Cavusoglu

51 minutes ago
 Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukrain ..

Putin Awards Commander of Russian Forces in Ukraine With High Military Award

51 minutes ago
 Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Partic ..

Russians Showed Courage, Dignity, Supported Participants of Special Operation - ..

1 hour ago
 Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakis ..

Shoe industry has great potential to grow in Pakistan: RCCI

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.