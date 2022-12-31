(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former Pope Benedict XVI.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister shared the grief of Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world.

"We are saddened to learn about the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI. May he Rest In Peace. We join our Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world in prayers for His Holiness at this time of mourning," he posted a tweet.