MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condoled with social figure Ali Raza Gardezi on the death of his mother, here on Sunday.

He offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.