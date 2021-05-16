UrduPoint.com
FM Condoles With Bereaved Families On Death Of Their Relatives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:40 PM

FM condoles with bereaved families on death of their relatives

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi express condolence with Nawab Ishaaq Khan Khakwani and Nawab Ahsin Khan Khakwani on death of their mother.

He prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

FM Qureshi also visited house of ex minister Syed Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani and condoled him on demise of his daughter. Similarly, he paid visit at residence of Syed Haider Zaman Gardezi and also condoled him on death of his brother Col Retd Nasir Zaman Gardezi. Qureshi prayed the deceased persons for high ranks in Jannat.

More Stories From Pakistan

