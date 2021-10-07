FM condoles with families of quake victims

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake in Harnai Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake in Harnai Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and wished a quick recovery of the injured.