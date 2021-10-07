FM Condoles With Families Of Quake Victims
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake in Harnai Balochistan.
In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and wished a quick recovery of the injured.