FM Condoles With Families Of Quake Victims

FM condoles with families of quake victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the terrible earthquake in Harnai Balochistan.

In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and wished a quick recovery of the injured.

