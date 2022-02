(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited Spokesperson Office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to express condolence with Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar, on his father's death.

The foreign minister offered Fateha and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, a press release said.