FM Congratulates Iran On 45th Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday attended a reception hosted by the Iranian Embassy on occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution in Iran.
The minister congratulated the people and the government of Iran on this important anniversary. He emphasized the principles of friendship, cooperation and solidarity that characterize the relations between Pakistan and Iran.
