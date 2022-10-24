FM congratulates President Xi on re-election as General Secretary CPC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Heartiest felicitations to President Xi on re-election as CPC General Secretary.

It reflects enduring confidence of the Chinese nation in his sagacious leadership and befitting acknowledgment of his lifelong service to China."