FM Conveys Heartfelt Condolence To Former Ambassador On Daughter's Killing

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

FM conveys heartfelt condolence to former ambassador on daughter's killing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the killing of daughter of a former ambssador.

FM contacted former ambassador Shoukat Muqaddam by telephone and conveyed heartfelt condolences to him, according to a statement issued here Wednesday night.

FM sympathized with the bereaved family saying they were standing by them in this hour of grief.

FM Qureshi promised all possible cooperation to the former ambassador.

