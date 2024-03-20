FM Dar To Attend Nuclear Energy Summit In Brussels On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is traveling on Wednesday to participate in the First Nuclear Energy Summit, scheduled to be held in Brussels on March 21.
Besides participating in the Summit, Foreign Minister Dar will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers of participating countries, a press release issued by Foreign Office said.
The foreign minister’s participation in the Summit will contribute to further strengthening of Pakistan’s collaboration with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and developing a shared perspective on peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
