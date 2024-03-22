FM Dar, UAE minister desire to enhance bilateral ties in diverse areas

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Almazrouel Suhail on the margins of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels and reviewed the state and potential of bilateral relations.

In the meeting, they expressed their desire to further enhance Pakistan-UAE relations particularly trade and investment in renewable energy and transport sectors.

Foreign Minister Dar appreciated the role of the UAE’s in climate diplomacy and noted that COP-28 hosted by the UAE directed global attention towards Nuclear Energy as an option for clean energy.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for sharing its experience and expertise in all fields of peaceful uses of nuclear technology, particularly in nuclear reactor operations, safety and establishment of regulatory infrastructure.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that conclusion of Pakistan-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will lead to further enhancement of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The UAE minister recalled his visits to Pakistan and longstanding family ties with Pakistan. He underscored that the UAE would be a partner in development for Pakistan.