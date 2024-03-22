FM Dar, UAE Minister Desire To Enhance Bilateral Ties In Diverse Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Almazrouel Suhail on the margins of the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels and reviewed the state and potential of bilateral relations.
In the meeting, they expressed their desire to further enhance Pakistan-UAE relations particularly trade and investment in renewable energy and transport sectors.
Foreign Minister Dar appreciated the role of the UAE’s in climate diplomacy and noted that COP-28 hosted by the UAE directed global attention towards Nuclear Energy as an option for clean energy.
He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness for sharing its experience and expertise in all fields of peaceful uses of nuclear technology, particularly in nuclear reactor operations, safety and establishment of regulatory infrastructure.
The foreign minister expressed confidence that conclusion of Pakistan-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will lead to further enhancement of bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
The UAE minister recalled his visits to Pakistan and longstanding family ties with Pakistan. He underscored that the UAE would be a partner in development for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Music composer Nisar Basmi remembered2 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom after vehicle borne suicider explodes near forces' convey2 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown2 minutes ago
-
Minister lauds Punjab CM practical steps to combat climate change, launch of online plantation driv ..11 minutes ago
-
34 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding12 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down over enmity42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 145.6 Million Liquor46 minutes ago
-
Man killed over monetary dispute52 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris draw inspiration from historic Pakistan Resolution: APHC leadership1 hour ago
-
Rangers, Police joint operation nets four street crime suspects1 hour ago
-
Women and children deserve equal enjoyment of all human rights: Speakers1 hour ago
-
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month1 hour ago