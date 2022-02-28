UrduPoint.com

FM Discusses Evacuation Of Pakistanis From Ukraine With Polish Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 11:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, and exchanged views on Pakistan-Poland relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Recalling his earlier phone conversation with the Polish foreign minister last September, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan had close ties with Poland and remained committed to further enhance them across all areas of mutual benefit.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed Pakistan's serious concern and underscored its belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to Moscow had regretted the situation, and hoped that diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

The prime minister had further stated that conflict was not in anyone's interest, and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically, he added.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's strong emphasis on de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He highly appreciated the Polish side for receiving Pakistani students and community being evacuated from Ukraine.

Pakistan, he added, looked forward to continued assistance by the Polish Government during the difficult period.

The Polish foreign minister assured of Poland's full support and facilitation in the evacuation process.

So far, 606 Pakistani nationals, including students, have been safely evacuated to Poland from Ukraine.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

