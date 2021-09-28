UrduPoint.com

FM Discusses Issue Of Pakistan Tour Cancellation With UK Authorities

Tue 28th September 2021 | 07:31 PM

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has taken up this issue during his meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss besides discussion on many other matters.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi who is on his three-visit in the United Kingdom, has raised ECB’s decision to cancel Pakistan tour.

Foreign Minister Qureshi held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed different matters including cancellation of Pakistan’s visit to England.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi said, “Good to meet Sec of State for Foreign Affairs & Minister for Women & Equality Liz Truss. Will be working closely for the elevation of our historic bilateral relationship. Look forward to welcoming you to Pakistan for the 5th review session of Flag of Pakistan Flag of United Kingdom Enhanced Strategic Dialogue,”.

Qureshi also shared Pakistan’s immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor and is extending all possible assistance

“I shared our immediate concern to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

Pakistan has established a humanitarian corridor & is extending all possible assistance. Urge int’l community to engage constructively with Afghan authorities & not to repeat past mistakes,” he said in a tweet.

The ECB’s decision had come three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of Pakistan, citing a “security threat” minutes before the first ODI match was scheduled to start.

England cricket team had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.

During his meeting, the foreign minister also shared a dossier documenting over 3000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

“On IIOJK, shared view on the UK playing a definitive role in addressing poor conditions of people of disputed territory & help in securing Kashmiri’s inalienable right of self-determination. Also shared dossier documenting over 3000 war crimes by Indian occupation forces,” Qureshi added.

