Open Menu

FM Discusses Post-flood Recovery With UNSG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:40 AM

FM discusses post-flood recovery with UNSG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday held a telephonic call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed post-flood recovery in Pakistan, food security for developing countries and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that he thanked the UNSG for his leadership and support for Pakistan's flood response.

The foreign minister highlighted challenges faced by developing countries for food security following supply chain disruptions.

"Exchanged views on reviving the stalled Black Sea Grain Initiative through constructive dialogue accommodating concerns of all parties," he added in a tweet.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also addressed the recurring reprehensible and condemnable acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

He urged upon collective UN action to formulate a comprehensive strategy for tackling Islamophobia.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United Nations Flood Twitter All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

33 minutes ago
 24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

2 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

2 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

2 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

2 hours ago
Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

2 hours ago
 CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

CBUAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling ' ..

US Senate Minority Leader McConnell Says Feeling 'Fine' After Falling Silent at ..

2 hours ago
 New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

2 hours ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

2 hours ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan