FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributed ownership rights certificates among five thousand homeless flood victims of Larkana district in the first phase of the project to give ownership rights to the flood victims of Sindh.

Addressing the event, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the provincial government of Pakistan People's Party is providing financial assistance to the flood victims to rebuild their houses and now such houses are being constructed, which will be safe to a large extent in case of floods.

He said house ownership rights are a financial asset, which is being given to every woman of a displaced flood-affected family.

He said more than 2.1 million houses will be given in Sindh to the flood affectees

The PPP Chairman also inspected the houses built under the Sindh People's Housing Project for the homeless flood victims in the flood-affected village Vikya Sangi of Larkana District.