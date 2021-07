(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is due in city on July 10 (Saturday).

During his stay, he will pay visit to different Union Councils of his constituency and lay foundation stone of various uplift projects.

Different delegations will call on him, said a release issued by Bab ul Quraish here on Friday.