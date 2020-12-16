FM, Dutch counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday, during a telephonic conversation with Dutch Foreign Minister Staphanus Abraham Blok, discussed matters of mutual interest, including COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations, regional matters as well as cooperation at multilateral fora.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent positive developments and reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process, stressing the importance of inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement in Afghanistan, foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over continuing military siege, communications blockade, fake encounters, and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He underlined the need for the international community to take steps to address this grave situation and facilitate a peaceful solution.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the current state of bilateral relations.

They appreciated the continuity of regular mechanisms between the two sides including Pakistan-The Netherlands Bilateral Political Consultations.

The two ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the government's strategy of smart lockdown to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people, besides maintaining economic growth.

Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the increasing interest of Dutch companies in Pakistan.

He called on the Dutch side to take advantage of the lucrative investment policies being offered by Pakistan to further enhance trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Highlighting Pakistan's priorities at the Human Rights Council, the foreign minister stated that Pakistan would continue to raise awareness regarding Islamophobia.

The foreign minister raised concerns about malicious disinformation campaigns being used to malign and discredit countries.

Qureshi reiterated that he was looking forward to welcoming the Dutch counterpart in Islamabad once the Covid-19 pandemic subsided.