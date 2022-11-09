FM, Egyptian counterpart discuss bilateral ties, global issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They held a meeting on the sidelines of COP27 World Leaders Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they also discussed the way forward for enhanced bilateral engagement to further strengthen cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and commercial domains.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman was also present in the meeting.

The foreign minister congratulated the Egyptian foreign minister for excellent arrangements for the COP27.

He invited FM Shoukry to visit Pakistan early next year to commence bilateral activities for celebrations of 75 years of friendly relations.

"Pakistan and Egypt have longstanding cooperative relations rooted in common faith, culture and values. The year 2022 marks the 75 years of Pakistan-Egypt," the spokesperson said in the press release.