FM, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Way To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:56 PM

FM, Egyptian Envoy discuss way to further strengthen bilateral ties

Ambassador of Egypt, Tarek Dahroug called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Egypt, Tarek Dahroug called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday.

The focus of discussion was on further strengthening Pakistan-Egypt relations.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt, the Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of enhanced interactions at leadership level, greater people-to-people contacts, and increased institutional engagements.

The Ambassador appreciated the support extended to Egyptian Embassy in Islamabad in performance of its official functions.

Pakistan and Egypt enjoy excellent fraternal relations rooted deep in shared faith and values. The two countries closely collaborate bilaterally, as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

