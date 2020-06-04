UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Establishes Dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:13 PM

FM establishes dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group

As part of the Foreign Office reform initiatives, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday established a dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :As part of the Foreign Office reform initiatives, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday established a dedicated Public Diplomacy Consultative Group.

Comprising eminent scholars, field specialists and former Ambassadors, the Group will consult and advise the Foreign Minister on various aspects of public diplomacy including projecting and promoting Pakistan's rich cultural, literary, sports and performing arts heritage.

Additional working groups and committees will be established to spearhead initiatives in the priority areas of Digital Diplomacy, Cultural Diplomacy and Sports Diplomacy, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Group's membership includes Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage, and Minister for Federal education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood; former senator Javed Jabbar; Ambassador Zamir Akram, Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, Ambassador Shahid Kamal, along with Emran Akhtar, Sheherzade Alam and Selina Rashid.

Director General National Assembly and Senate Affairs, Shakeel Asghar will act as the ex-officio focal persons.

The establishment of the Consultative Group on Public Diplomacy was the latest in a series of reform measures, to bring focused attention to key areas of policy.

Earlier, the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs was set up to conduct independent research on foreign policy issues.

"Vision Foreign Office" was another platform aimed at inspiring thought leadership, by promoting a marco-vision amalgamating innovative ideas with technology, establishing a digital landscape and mainstreaming transparent and modern means of communication.

"FM Connect" was yet another series of curated monthly round tables, providing a unique platform for focused discussions among diverse stakeholders and thought leaders within and outside Pakistan.

Encapsulating the spirit of openness, meritocracy and innovation, the "FM Direct" App broke fresh ground in digital communication.

The reform measures are being undertaken in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of further enhancing, modernizing and expanding efficacy of Pakistani diplomatic apparatus to meet the demands and challenges of twenty-first century diplomacy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Century Prime Minister Foreign Office Technology Sports Education Rashid Shakeel

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

7 minutes ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

31 minutes ago

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Department of Culture honours win ..

1 hour ago

KIIR chief aghast over systematic genocide of Kash ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.