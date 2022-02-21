FM, Ethiopian minister discuss areas of mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday held meeting with Ethiopia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Redwan Hussien and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Ambassador Hussien is visiting Pakistan as the Special Envoy of Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Noting the long history of fraternal ties and close cooperation between the two countries, the foreign minister said that Pakistan wanted to explore new avenues for collaboration between Pakistan and Ethiopia. He welcomed the initiation of bilateral consultations between the two countries at the Foreign Secretary level.

The foreign minister lauded Ethiopia's decision to prioritise Pakistan among the countries where it was opening new diplomatic missions.

He also underlined the importance of reviving direct flights between Addis Ababa and Karachi, noting that it would be an important measure for promoting bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The foreign minister also highlighted the government's "Engage Africa" policy to deepen its across-the-board engagement with the African continent and the steps taken in this regard.

Ambassador Hussien thanked the government of Pakistan for its hospitality and reaffirmed Ethiopia's desire for further enhancing bilateral ties, especially in the trade and economic realms.