FM, EU Commissioner Discuss Legal Pathways For Migration

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FM, EU Commissioner discuss legal pathways for migration

BRUSSELS (Belgium) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Nov, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson met in Brussels on Monday and discussed matters relating to migration.

They discussed developments in context of the Migration and Mobility Dialogue, the Foreign Office posted on social media platform X.

The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the EU for exploring legal pathways for migration.

