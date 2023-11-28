FM, EU Commissioner discuss ongoing development cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and European Union Commissioner for International Partnerships JuttaUrpilainen on Tuesday discussed the ongoing development cooperation engagement between Pakistan and the EU.

The foreign minister met the EU Commissioner in Brussels, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

They also agreed to intensify collaboration under the EU flagship projects, including Global Gateway and Horizon Europe.