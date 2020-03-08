UrduPoint.com
FM Eulogizes Womenfolk For Their Contributions In Country's Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

FM eulogizes womenfolk for their contributions in country's development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday paid tribute to the womenfolk of the country who had been playing different roles for the progress and development of the country.

In a message on the International Women's Day, the foreign minister said the day required reiteration of the commitment to ensure provision of equal opportunities to the women in all walks of life.

Their valuable services in different sectors should be acknowledged, a press release quoted the minister as saying.

Qurehi also paid special tribute to the women in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been struggling for their right to self determination in the face of relentless Indian aggression and had written a new history with their courage and bravery.

