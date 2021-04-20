FM expresses condolence on death of former IG KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of former inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nasir Khan Durrani.

The foreign minister, on his twitter handle, prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

"Saddened to learn of the death of ex-IG KPK Nasir Khan Durrani, a stellar officer who served our country & people with integrity. Prayers and strength to his family to bear this great loss," he tweeted.

Former provincial police chief developed health complications after tested positive with Covid-19 and breathed his last in Lahore.