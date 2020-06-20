FM expresses condolence on death of Mufti Naeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem.

In his condolence message, the foreign minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

According to a press release, Qureshi said late Mufti Muhammad Naeem had been an active preacher of inter-faith harmony and his religious services would be always remembered.

Mufti Naeem earlier in the day breathed his last in Karachi.