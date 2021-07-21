ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of veteran and renowned journalist Arif Nizami.

In his condolence, message the foreign minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Qureshi said that late Nizami was a renowned journalist, thinker and a friendly person. His contributions in the field of journalism would be remembered for long, he added.