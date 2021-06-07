FM expresses condolence over Ghotki train accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in Ghotki train accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and stand by the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief," FM said in a statement.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that all possible assistance including the best medical facilities were being extended to the injured passengers.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of those injured in the train accident.

He prayed, may Almighty Allah grant forgiveness and a place in Jannah to the departed souls and give courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.