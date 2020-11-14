Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of senior journalist and columnist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry and mother of Amir of Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of senior journalist and columnist Arshad Waheed Chaudhry and mother of Amir of Jammat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq.

In his condolence message to Senator Sirajul Haq and the bereaved family, the foreign minister expressed his deep grief and sorrow.

He prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

According to a press release, separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed condolence with the bereaved family of Geo tv anchorperson and vice president of National Press Club Arshad Waheed Chaudhry, over his death.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.

The foreign minister also lauded those journalists who had been performing their professional duties during the coronavirus pandemic.