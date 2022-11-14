FM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in Istanbul explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday while expressing his deep grief over loss of lives in Istanbul explosion, conveyed complete solidarity with the Turkish people in hour of grief.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister posted, "Deeply saddened at precious loss of life in explosion at the iconic Taksim square in Istanbul, today. We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief and offer our sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and brotherly people of Turkiye."