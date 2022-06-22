UrduPoint.com

FM Expresses Gratitude To Chinese Leadership For Continued Support

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

FM expresses gratitude to Chinese leadership for continued support

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and the people of China for the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement signed by the Chinese consortium of banks and the Pakistan side

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Chinese leadership and the people of China for the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement signed by the Chinese consortium of banks and the Pakistan side.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and the people of China for their continued support. The people of Pakistan were grateful for the continued support of their all-weather friend.

"Grateful to President Xi Jinping, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the people of China ????. Chinese consortium of banks has today signed the RMB 15 billion loan facility agreement, the people of Pakistan are grateful for the continued support of our all-weather friends," the foreign minister posted a tweet.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail, in a tweet, informed that the Chinese consortium of banks had signed the RMB 15 billion (~$2.3 billion) loan facility agreement on Wednesday after it was signed by the Pakistani side a day earlier.

