UrduPoint.com

FM Expresses Gratitude To Turkiye, Egypt On Safe Evacuation Of Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

FM expresses gratitude to Turkiye, Egypt on safe evacuation of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his gratitude to the governments of Turkiye and Egypt for their help in the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan as the fighting raged between the two warring forces.

During the whole evacuation process, the foreign minister also remained in contact with his Saudi counterpart, a press release said.

The foreign minister actively pursued the whole situation during the Eid days and appreciated all those who ensured the safe evacuation operation of expatriates from Sudan.

The minister was given a daily briefing by the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also made the crises management cell functional in the ministry to ensure all efforts for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis and directed for expediting the process.

The officials of the embassy of Pakistan in Sudan had been in constant contact with the stranded Pakistanis and a helpline was established in the embassy under directive of the foreign minister.

According to the press release, the first batch of 500 Pakistanis had reached port of Sudan from Khartoum for their onward voyage to Jeddah.

With the assistance of Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Air Force, they would be brought back from Jeddah.

Upon the directive of foreign minister, temporary lodging and food arrangements had also been made for the stranded Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Egypt Jeddah Saudi Khartoum Sudan All From PIA

Recent Stories

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

34 minutes ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

1 hour ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

2 hours ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.