FM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Journalist Zia Shahid

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:50 AM

FM expresses grief over death of journalist Zia Shahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Zia Shahid, journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Khabarain news Group.

The foreign minister said Zia Shahid was an experienced and seasoned journalist.

He extended condolences to the family of Zia Shahid.

The foreign minister prayed for the forgiveness of departed soul to rest in peace.

Zia Shahid passed away on Monday in Lahore after protracted illness.

