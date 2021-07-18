FM expresses grief over death of Mumtaz Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, former Governor Sindh.

The Foreign Minister also expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul and for the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Qureshi further said that late Mumtaz Bhutto was a prominent political figure of the province.