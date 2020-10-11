UrduPoint.com
FM Expresses Grief Over Death Of PTI President GB

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

FM expresses grief over death of PTI president GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday expressed his deep grief over the death of Syed Jaffar Shah, PTI provincial president of Gilgit Baltistan chapter.

According to a press release, Qureshi said that he was deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of late Jaffar Shah.

He prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

The foreign minister said that late PTI president was a seasoned jurist and very popular personality among the masses.

His services and contributions for the PTI would be always remembered, he added.

