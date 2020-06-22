UrduPoint.com
FM Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Known Islamic Scholar Allama Talib Jauhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 11:30 PM

FM expresses grief over demise of known islamic scholar Allama Talib Jauhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi expressed grief and sorrow over death of known islamic scholar Allama Talib Jauhari.

In his condolence message, Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that religious and literary services of the great scholar will be remembered for long time.

He prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude, said a press release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family.

