FM expresses grief over demise of VC NMU Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern over sad demise of Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and know surgeon Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

Dr Mustafa Kamal died of coronavirus.His services in fighting against COVID 19 will be remembered for long time, said a release issued by Bab ul Quraish, a local media cell of Qureshi family. He prayed May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude.