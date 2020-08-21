(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2020) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to fight the curse of terrorism on Friday.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, he said the resilient Pakistani nation has shown that the values of enlightenment, compassion and empathy that bind us together are much stronger than the forces of intolerance, hatred and violence.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has suffered the most from terrorism as it lost more than seventy thousand lives and suffered economic losses of 120 billion Dollars.

He said thousands of our valiant soldiers and law enforcement personnel have laid down their lives in defending the motherland.

The Foreign Minister said as we commemorate this day, we must remember and venerate the victims of worst form of state terrorism by India against innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian state terrorism has intensified since 5th August military siege of eight million Kashmiris in the valley with extra judicial killings and brutal use of force against peaceful protestors.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi called upon the international community to prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in the state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity.

He said the political leaders have been imprisoned whilst thirteen thousand Kashmiri youth have been subjected to abduction and torture.

The Foreign Minister said on its part Pakistan is committed to show the victims of terrorism that they are not alone and the international community stands in solidarity with them, wherever they are.