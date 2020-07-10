FM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Nepal floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday conveyed his condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gayawali on loss of lives in flooding.

"At this time of distress due to flooding and landslides, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people of Nepal," Foreign Minister Qureshi wrote in a tweet.

FM Qureshi said, "We stand in solidarity with the Nepalese people and pray for the families affected by this calamity."\932