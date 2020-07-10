UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Nepal Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

FM expresses sorrow over loss of lives in Nepal floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday conveyed his condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gayawali on loss of lives in flooding.

"At this time of distress due to flooding and landslides, we extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people of Nepal," Foreign Minister Qureshi wrote in a tweet.

FM Qureshi said, "We stand in solidarity with the Nepalese people and pray for the families affected by this calamity."\932

Related Topics

Shah Mehmood Qureshi Nepal

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

1 hour ago

Around 900 employees of Sukki Kinar dam reinstated ..

18 seconds ago

Outages in smartphone apps appear linked to Facebo ..

20 seconds ago

Netherlands takes Russia to European court over MH ..

22 seconds ago

KP Governor for checking, evalutation of answer pa ..

23 seconds ago

British Deputy HC calls on Aviation Secretary

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.